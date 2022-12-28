US to Reinstate Tariffs on Imported Baby Formula in 2023 - Reports

The United States plans to reinstate tariffs on imported baby formula starting next year amid improved domestic availability, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The United States plans to reinstate tariffs on imported baby formula starting next year amid improved domestic availability, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In September, Congress temporarily waived tariffs, which can be as high as 17.5%, in response to supply chain issues and the closure of a critical Abbott plant which had led to nationwide shortages. The waivers doubled the number of manufacturers selling baby formula in the US, according to the White House.

The availability of powdered formula has since reportedly improved enough now to reinstate tariffs. The US dairy industry has also called for the return of the tariffs.

At the same time, families are still finding limited or empty shelves. The agriculture department is also considering stopping users of the Women, Infants and Children supplemental nutrition program in February from buying brands of baby formula that do not have state contracts, the report said.