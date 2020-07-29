UrduPoint.com
US To Reject New DACA Deportation Protection Applications - Homeland Security

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

US to Reject New DACA Deportation Protection Applications - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Trump administration will allow one-year renewals for recipients who receive deportation protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but will reject any new applications, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release on Tuesday.

"In the interim and to address serious concerns with the policy, the Department of Homeland Security will make the following changes to DACA immediately: Reject all initial requests for DACA and associated applications for Employment Authorization Documents," the release said.

The release further said that DHS will grant a one-year renewal period for DACA recipients effective immediately.

US President Donald Trump has renewed efforts to terminate DACA after the the Supreme Court in June blocked his administration from discontinuing the Obama-era program that safeguards undocumented immigrants from deportation provided that they had arrived in the United States in childhood.

The Trump administration is expected to soon submit a revised rationale for terminating the program. Trump has been trying to end the Dreamers program since 2017, but all of his efforts have so far been blocked by courts.

