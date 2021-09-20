US to Relax EU, UK Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated Passengers From November - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The US government will relax its travel restrictions for vaccinated people from the European Union and the United Kingdom beginning in November, the Financial Times said on Monday.

The new rule will be a part of a broader policy for international travel, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The US administration will announce its decision later on Monday, it added.