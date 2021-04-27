US to Release 60 Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Other Countries as Supply Increases - WH Advisor

The United States will release 60 million Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to other countries as supply increases, Andy Slavitt, a senior advisor to the Biden administration's COVID-19 response team said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The United States will release 60 million Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to other countries as supply increases, Andy Slavitt, a senior advisor to the Biden administration's COVID-19 response team said on Monday.

"US to release 60 million Astra Zeneca doses to other countries as they become available," Slavitt said in a statement via Twitter.