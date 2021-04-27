UrduPoint.com
US To Release 60Mln AstraZeneca Doses To Other Countries As Supply Increases - WH Advisor

Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The United States will release 60 million AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to other countries as the supply increases, Biden administration COVID-19 response team senior adviser Andrew Slavitt said on Monday.

"US to release 60 million AstraZeneca doses to other countries as they become available," Slavitt said in a statement via Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Slavitt confirmed that the Biden administration is looking at the options to share about 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines with other countries over the next two months with 10 million doses to be distributed globally right after the food and Drug Administration grants its authorization and 50 million more doses in the coming months.

Slavitt also said that the Biden administration is currently in the process of locating raw materials necessary to manufacture more vaccines in India.

