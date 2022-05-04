US to Rely on Cyber Operations, Space for Most of Its Intelligence Collection - NSA Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The US intelligence community is going to increasingly rely upon cyber operations and space for most of its intelligence collection, National Security Agency (NSA) and Cyber Command head Gen. Paul Nakasone said on Wednesday.

"The nature of conflict is changing. We will rely on cyber operations and space for most of our intelligence collection," Nakasone told an intelligence gathering summit at Vanderbilt University.

Nakasone explained that the US intelligence community needed to recruit an entire new generation of academics, linguists, technicians and cyber security experts to face the challenges ahead.

"We need a generation of experts, linguists in at least five languages - Chinese, Russian, Farsi, Korean and Arabic. ... We require insights and initiatives," Nakasone said.

Intelligence collection and analysis would also have to rely far more on machine learning, artificial intelligence and big data, he added.