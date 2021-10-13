UrduPoint.com

US To Remain Opposed To Support For Assad In Syria - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:11 PM

The United States does not intend to change its opposition toward international support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday during a press conference alongside his Israeli and Emirati counterparts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States does not intend to change its opposition toward international support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday during a press conference alongside his Israeli and Emirati counterparts.

"What we have not done, and what we do not intend to do, is to express any support for efforts to normalize relations or rehabilitate Mr. Assad, or lift a single sanction on Syria, or change our position to oppose the reconstruction of Syria until there is irreversible progress towards a political solution, which we believe is necessary and vital," Blinken said.

The Biden administration has been focused on combating terrorist organizations in the Arab republic, increasing humanitarian assistance and access, maintaining ceasefires, and demanding accountability from the Assad government during its first nine months in office, Bliken noted.

The conflict in Syria has been ongoing for a decade, first erupting as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests across the middle East and North Africa. It has since turned into a full-scale war between the government forces, armed opposition and terrorist groups, as well as various international actors.

