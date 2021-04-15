US to Remain Vigilant About Terrorism Reemergence in Afghanistan After Pullout - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States will remain vigilant about the threat of reemerging terrorism in Afghanistan and reorganize its counterterrorism capabilities after the final troops' withdrawal from that county, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press briefing in Brussels on Wednesday.

Earlier, President Joe Biden said the United States will pull all troops from Afghanistan by September 11. The president said the United States went to Afghanistan because of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against New York and Washington, DC, hence has no reason to remain there after 2021.

"Even with our troops home, we, as an alliance, and the United States, as a country, will continue to invest in and support the Afghan people and their chosen leaders," Blinken said. "We'll also remain vigilant against any possibility that the threat of terrorism reemerges in Afghanistan. We'll reorganize our counterterrorism capabilities to stay on top of that."

Blinken also said the US government will hold the Taliban movement accountable to its commitment not to allow al-Qaeda [terror group banned in Russia] or any other terrorist organizations to use Afghanistan as a base for attack against the United States.