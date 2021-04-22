UrduPoint.com
US To Remove Sanctions Quickly Upon Reaching Deal With Iran - State Dept. Official

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:20 AM

US to Remove Sanctions Quickly Upon Reaching Deal With Iran - State Dept. Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The US will quickly remove sanctions on Iran in the event a deal is reached but will not rush talks at the expense of a solid agreement, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"We're not going to slow anything down, we'll go as fast as we can, but we're not going to go fast at the expense of the solidity of the understanding we're seeking to reach," the official said on Wednesday.

The statement comes amid ongoing discussions between the US, Iran, and EU partners in Vienna, Austria this week, where the parties are hoping to reach an agreement under which the US will rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - a deal under which Iran suspended parts of its nuclear development program in exchange for the removal of certain US sanctions.

More Stories From World

