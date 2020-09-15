UrduPoint.com
US To Remove Tariffs On Canadian Aluminum - Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Trump administration has dropped its 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"After consultations with the Canadian government, the United States has determined that trade in non-alloyed, unwrought aluminum is likely to normalize in the last four months of 2020, with imports declining sharply from the surges experienced earlier in the year," the USTR statement said.

"Average monthly imports are expected to decline 50 percent from the monthly average in the period of January through July. Accordingly, the United States will modify the terms of the 10 percent tariff imposed in August on imports of Canadian non-alloyed unwrought aluminum."

