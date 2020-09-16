UrduPoint.com
US To Remove Tariffs On Canadian Aluminum - Trade Representative

Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

US to Remove Tariffs on Canadian Aluminum - Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Trump administration has dropped its 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"After consultations with the Canadian government, the United States has determined that trade in non-alloyed, unwrought aluminum is likely to normalize in the last four months of 2020, with imports declining sharply from the surges experienced earlier in the year," the USTR statement said.  "Average monthly imports are expected to decline 50 percent from the monthly average in the period of January through July.  Accordingly, the United States will modify the terms of the 10 percent tariff imposed in August on imports of Canadian non-alloyed unwrought aluminum."

The Trump administration imposed the 10 per cent tariff on raw aluminum from Canada on Aug. 16 under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act, which states the imports pose a threat to American national security, amid condemnation from aluminum organizations on both sides of the border.

As soon as the White House announced its tariffs, Canadian officials said they planned to hit back with $3.6 billion in dollar-for-dollar retaliatory countermeasures.

The USTR stipulated that Canadian aluminum arrivals in the United States should be no more than 83,000 tons in September, 70,000 in October, 83,000 in November and 70,000 in December.

It said if imports exceeded the expected volume in any month, they were expected to decline by a corresponding amount in the subsequent month.

"Based on these expectations, the United States will resume duty-free treatment of non-allowed, unwrought aluminum retrospective to September 1, 2020," the USTR said, adding that six weeks after the end of any month during this period, the United States will determine whether actual shipments met expectations.

However, if actual shipments exceeded 105 percent of the expected volume for any month during the four-month period, then the 10 percent tariff will be reimposed retroactively on all shipments made that month, it said.

