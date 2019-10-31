US to Renew Sanctions Waivers for Non-Proliferation Work With Iran - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The United States will renew sanctions waivers for non-US companies doing non-proliferation work with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), media reported.

The Trump administration has granted sanctions waivers for Russian, European and Chinese companies doing non-proliferation work with the AEOI, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing two sources familiar with the matter.