US To Reopen Consulate In Wuhan Before End Of June - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:10 AM

US to Reopen Consulate in Wuhan Before End of June - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The US State Department intends to reopen the consulate in Wuhan, China, on or before the end of June, Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs Mary Elizabeth Taylor said in a notice.

"The [State] Department is planning to resume operations on or around June 22, 2020, although stands ready to modify this schedule as conditions develop," the notice said as quoted by CNN on Tuesday.

The notice said the in-county missions of the United States must be staffed especially at such precarious times in US-China relations as the present.

 

On January 26, the State Department announced the evacuation of personnel from its diplomatic outpost in Wuhan and the city and the Hubei province struggled to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus is believed to have originated, became the first epicenter of the global pandemic.

Since the start of the outbreak, more than 68,000 cases have been reported in Hubei, but the spread of the disease quickly slowed down after the authorities in Hubei enforced strict lockdown measures.

