US To Replenish Israel's Iron Dome Air Defense Systems - Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The United States will replenish Israel's Iron Dome air defenses systems that were depleted during the recent conflict with Palestinian militants in Gaza, US President Joe Biden announced.

"The Prime Minister [of Israel, Benyamin Netanyahu]...

shared with me his appreciation for the Iron Dome system, which our nations developed together and which has saved lives of countless Israeli citizens, both Arabs and Jews. I assured him of my full support to replenish Israel's Iron Dome system to ensure its defenses and security in the future," Biden said in a televised address on Thursday.

Israel has relied on the Iron Dome batteries to intercept rockets fired on its territory from Gaza and other places.

