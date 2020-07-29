US To Reposition EUCOM Headquarters From Germany to Belgium - Pentagon

The United States will relocate its European Command (EUCOM) headquarters from Germany to Belgium as part of the Pentagon's strategy to reposition forces on the continent, EUCOM commander Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters told reporters on Wednesday

"Repositioning US EUCOM headquarters and its component, US Special Operations Command Europe, from Germany to Belgium co-locates these organizations with [the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE)," Wolters said.

The impending relocation will consolidate US military headquarters from across Europe in Belgium, where NATO command centers are located, which will improve cross-agency coordination and readiness, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

Wolters added that the US Defense Department is considering relocating US African Command headquarters and its component, US Special Operations Command Africa, from Germany to a location yet to be determined.