US to Reposition Patriot Missile System Manned by American Soldiers to Slovakia - Pentagon

The United States is repositioning a Patriot missile system that will be manned by American service members to Slovakia, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States is repositioning a Patriot missile system that will be manned by American service members to Slovakia, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

"I salute the generosity of the Slovak government in providing an S-300 air defense system - a critical defensive capability - to Ukraine," Austin said in a press release.

"At my direction, and at the invitation of Slovakia, US European Command will reposition one Patriot missile system, manned by US service members, to Slovakia."

The battery and its crew will arrive in Slovakia in the coming days, Austin added.