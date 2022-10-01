US to Request Emergency UN General Assembly Session to Condemn Russia - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The United States will request an emergency session of the UN General Assembly to condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"We will request the emergency session of the General Assembly" Thomas-Greenfield said after a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

The Russian Mission to the United Nations has vetoed the draft resolution in the UN Security Council that was put forward by the United States and Albania to condemn Russia for annexing four Ukrainian regions.

Under a new rule, UN Security Council members can request meetings at the UN General Assembly and demand an explanation from a permanent members of the Council who exercised their veto power. It is unclear at present when will the meeting take place at the UN General Assembly.