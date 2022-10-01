UrduPoint.com

US To Request Emergency UN General Assembly Session To Condemn Russia - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 04:40 AM

US to Request Emergency UN General Assembly Session to Condemn Russia - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The United States will request an emergency session of the UN General Assembly to condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"We will request the emergency session of the General Assembly" Thomas-Greenfield said after a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

The Russian Mission to the United Nations has vetoed the draft resolution in the UN Security Council that was put forward by the United States and Albania to condemn Russia for annexing four Ukrainian regions.

Under a new rule, UN Security Council members can request meetings at the UN General Assembly and demand an explanation from a permanent members of the Council who exercised their veto power. It is unclear at present when will the meeting take place at the UN General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia Albania United States From

Recent Stories

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since ..

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since 2020: Brent Down 21.2%, WTI Do ..

4 hours ago
 US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Uk ..

US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Ukraine Next Week - White House

4 hours ago
 Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fi ..

Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back

4 hours ago
 Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging F ..

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging Florida

4 hours ago
 G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

4 hours ago
 Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar powe ..

Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar power, potable water projects: Pri ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.