US To Require Air Passengers To Quarantine On Arrival From Foreign Countries - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:20 AM

US to Require Air Passengers to Quarantine on Arrival From Foreign Countries - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Travelers flying to the United States from foreign countries will be required to quarantine upon their arrival and pass a coronavirus test before departure, US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday.

"In light of the new COVID variants that we are learning about we are instituting now a new measure for individuals flying into the United States from other countries. In addition to wearing masks everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they get on that plane before they depart and quarantine when they arrive in America," Biden said as he was highlighting his strategy to counter the pandemic.

