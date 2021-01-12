UrduPoint.com
US To Require COVID-19 Tests For All International Visitors - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

US to Require COVID-19 Tests for All International Visitors - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) All International travelers coming into the United States will have negative tests for coronavirus, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The US government is expected to require all international airline travelers to show proof of a negative test before boarding flights to the United States, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper also revealed that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to issue this order today, and it will go into effect on January 26.

With over 22 million COVID-19 cases and some 376,000 deaths, the US remains the world's most affected country.

