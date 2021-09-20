US to Require Foreign Travelers Be Fully Vaccinated Starting in November - Senior Official

The United States will require US-bound foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated for the novel coronavirus starting in November, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday

"Today the president announced that beginning in early November the United States will be putting in place strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from passengers flying internationally into the United States by requiring that adult foreign nationals traveling here be fully vaccinated," the official said during a conference call.

This new measure will permit travel for foreign nationals coming from the European Union, the United Kingdom, Brazil and India, among other countries, the official said.