US to Require Foreign Travelers to Be Fully Vaccinated, Show Proof - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The US government will require all arriving foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated and show proof prior to boarding flights to depart to the United States starting November 8, the Department of State said on Monday.

"Effective November 8, 2021, all non-immigrant, non-citizen air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the United States," the State Department said in a travel advisory.

Foreign travelers who will be exempt from the new rule include people who are under the age of 18, people medically unable to receive the vaccine, or emergency travelers who do not have access to a COVID-19 test within one day, the advisory said.

US citizens and legal permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will need to have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test at least three days before boarding their flights to depart the United States, according to the advisory.

US citizens and legal permanent residents who are not fully vaccinated need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test one day before their flight's departure from the United States.