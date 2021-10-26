UrduPoint.com

US To Require Foreign Travelers To Be Fully Vaccinated, Show Proof - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

US to Require Foreign Travelers to Be Fully Vaccinated, Show Proof - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The US government will require all arriving foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated and show proof prior to boarding flights to depart to the United States starting November 8, the Department of State said on Monday.

"Effective November 8, 2021, all non-immigrant, non-citizen air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the United States," the State Department said in a travel advisory.

Foreign travelers who will be exempt from the new rule include people who are under the age of 18, people medically unable to receive the vaccine, or emergency travelers who do not have access to a COVID-19 test within one day, the advisory said.

US citizens and legal permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will need to have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test at least three days before boarding their flights to depart the United States, according to the advisory.

US citizens and legal permanent residents who are not fully vaccinated need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test one day before their flight's departure from the United States.

Related Topics

United States November All From Government

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises suppo ..

UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises support for people

49 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Princ ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiat ..

1 hour ago
 UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences ..

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

1 hour ago
 Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s ..

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s vision for development, enhan ..

2 hours ago
 Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live St ..

Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live Streaming!

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.