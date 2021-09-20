US to Require Full Vaccinations of All Adult Foreign National Visitors - Reports

The Biden administration will require all adult foreign nationals visiting the United States to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine US and United Kingdom media reports said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Biden administration will require all adult foreign nationals visiting the United States to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine US and United Kingdom media reports said on Monday.

The White House is expected to make the announcement later on Monday while reducing some restrictions on visitors from the European Union and the United Kingdom, the Financial Times reported earlier in the day.

The US government will require that adult foreign nationals traveling to the United States be fully vaccinated, another anonymous source told CNN.

The new regulations will come into effect in November, the outlet said.

The Biden administration is making the changes as part of its efforts to improve relations with European nations that have developed in recent weeks over the controversial and rapid US evacuation from Afghanistan and a new US agreement with Australia to provide nuclear-powered submarines to replace an order France was expected to supply diesel subs, the report added.