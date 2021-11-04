UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 06:51 PM

US to Require Large Businesses to Get Employees Vaccinated by January 4 - White House

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will require businesses with more than 100 employees to get their personnel vaccinated by January 4, the White House announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will require businesses with more than 100 employees to get their personnel vaccinated by January 4, the White House announced on Thursday.

"New Vaccination Requirement for Employers With 100 or More Employees: OSHA is issuing a COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to require employers with 100 or more employees (i.e., "covered employers") to: Get Their Employees Vaccinated by January 4th and Require Unvaccinated Employees to Produce a Negative Test on at Least a Weekly Basis," the statement said.

