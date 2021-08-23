US to Require Service Members to Get Vaccinated After FDA Approves Pfizer Jab - Pentagon

The US Defense Department is currently working on a guidance that will require all service members to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus following the issuance of full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier in the day, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The US Defense Department is currently working on a guidance that will require all service members to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus following the issuance of full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by the food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier in the day, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved the department is prepared to issue updated guidance, requiring all service members to be vaccinated, a timeline for vaccination completion will be provided in the coming days," Kirby said during a press briefing.