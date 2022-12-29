UrduPoint.com

US To Require Travelers From China To Test Negative For COVID-19 Before Entry - CDC

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US to Require Travelers From China to Test Negative for COVID-19 Before Entry - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The United States will require international travelers coming from China regardless of nationality to test negative for the novel coronavirus prior to entering the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday.

"CDC is announcing today that it will implement a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of recovery for air passengers boarding flights to the United States originating from the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau," the US health agency said in a press release.

On January 5, all air passengers two years and older originating from China, Hong Kong, or Macau, regardless of nationality and vaccination status, will be required to get a test no more than two days before their departure and show a negative test result to the airline upon departure, the release said.

