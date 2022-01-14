UrduPoint.com

US To Respond 'Decisively' If Russia Puts Forces In Latin America - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US to Respond 'Decisively' if Russia Puts Forces in Latin America - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The United States will respond "decisively" should Russia put its military forces in Latin America, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"That wasn't raised in discussions at the strategic stability dialogue if Russia were to move in that direction, we would deal with it decisively," Sullivan said during a press briefing when asked to comment on the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov's suggestion that Moscow is considering its military presence in Latin America.

Earlier in the day, Ryabkov said that he will not confirm or deny anything in regard to the possibility of deployment of Russian military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States Cuba Venezuela

Recent Stories

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in Janu ..

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice ..

59 minutes ago
 France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of N ..

France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of Normandy Four Talks - Le Drian

59 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's deve ..

PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's development: Dr Gill

59 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacanc ..

Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacancies in S&GAD Deptt

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China f ..

Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China from Feb 3

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.