US to Respond 'Decisively' if Russia Puts Forces in Latin America - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The United States will respond "decisively" should Russia put its military forces in Latin America, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"That wasn't raised in discussions at the strategic stability dialogue if Russia were to move in that direction, we would deal with it decisively," Sullivan said during a press briefing when asked to comment on the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov's suggestion that Moscow is considering its military presence in Latin America.

Earlier in the day, Ryabkov said that he will not confirm or deny anything in regard to the possibility of deployment of Russian military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela.