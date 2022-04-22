US to Respond If China Establishes Permanent Base on Solomon Islands - White House

The United States will respond accordingly if China establishes a permanent military presence on the Solomon Islands, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United States will respond accordingly if China establishes a permanent military presence on the Solomon Islands, the White House said on Friday.

"If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly," the White House said in a press release.