UrduPoint.com

US To Respond If China Establishes Permanent Base On Solomon Islands - White House

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 10:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United States will respond accordingly if China establishes a permanent military presence on the Solomon Islands, the White House said on Friday.

"If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly," the White House said in a press release.

More Stories From World

