US to Respond in 'Forceful, Appropriate' Way if Forces Attacked in Afghanistan - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The US response to an attack or threat to its forces in Afghanistan will be forceful and appropriate and in line with the right to self-defense, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"If these forces [supporting withdrawal from Afghanistan] are attacked and threatened, we have the ability and the right to self-defense, and we will respond in a forceful and appropriate way" Kirby said at a press briefing.