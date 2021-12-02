UrduPoint.com

US To Respond To Belarus Violations By Raising Costs Of Business With Lukashenko - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The United States will respond to the Belarus' "intransigence" by raising the costs of doing business with the government of President Alexander Lukashenko, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the US government unveiled Belarus-related sanctions on 20 individuals, including President Lukashenko's son - Dmitry. The US government also added 12 entities, including the Belarusian Potash Company, and three aircraft on its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.

"Standing with the people of Belarus in support of their human rights and fundamental freedoms, we will respond to Belarus' intransigence by directly raising the costs of doing business for and with the Lukashenko regime," Blinken said.

