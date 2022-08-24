UrduPoint.com

US To Respond To Iran's Comments On EU Nuclear Deal Proposal By Wednesday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 03:40 AM

US to Respond to Iran's Comments on EU Nuclear Deal Proposal by Wednesday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United States will respond to Iran's comments on the European Union proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), by Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

The US response should kick-start the expected last round of negotiations on JCPOA that have been taking place in Vienna for more than a year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Moscow approves the latest version of the draft to revive the nuclear agreement.

Also on Tuesday, a US official said on condition of anonymity that Iran no longer insists that international inspectors close some probes on its atomic program. The official added that Iran has moved toward possibly getting back into the nuclear deal on terms that US President Joe Biden can accept.

Iran reportedly dropped last week a key demand for the United States to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its Foreign Terrorist Organizations list as a condition to revive the nuclear agreement.

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear European Union Vienna United States 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

3 hours ago
 LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of fly ..

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

3 hours ago
 Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions driv ..

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions drive: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining s ..

Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining students: Shaza Fatima

3 hours ago
 Educational institutions to remain closed for two ..

Educational institutions to remain closed for two days

3 hours ago
 Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.