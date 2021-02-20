US to Respond to SolarWinds Cyberattack within Weeks - National Security Advisor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The United States is weeks away from taking the first steps in response to the SolarWinds hacking attack that has usually been attributed to Russia, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN.

"We are in the process now of working through, with the intelligence community and [President Joe Biden's] national security team, a series of steps to respond to SolarWinds, including steps that will hold who we believe is responsible for this and accountable, and you will be hearing about this in short order," Sullivan said on Friday.

"We're not talking about months from now, but weeks from now, that the United States will be prepared to take the first steps in response to SolarWinds," he added.

US officials say that Russian hackers are likely behind the massive cyberattack that targeted numerous US Federal government entities and companies. Intruders reportedly used corrupted SolarWinds software to install malicious programs.

Russia has denied the allegations and said they are groundless.