US To Respond To SolarWinds Hack 'Within Weeks' - White House

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

US to Respond to SolarWinds Hack 'Within Weeks' - White House

The United States will respond to the SolarWinds hacking attack within weeks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The United States will respond to the SolarWinds hacking attack within weeks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We are still in the process of working that [intelligence review] through now," Psaki said. "But it will be weeks not months before we respond."

