US To Respond With Sanctions If Russia, Syria Break Ceasefire In Idlib - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:37 PM

US to Respond With Sanctions if Russia, Syria Break Ceasefire in Idlib - Envoy

The United States and its European allies may impose sanctions if Russia and the Syrian government break the ceasefire in Idlib, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said during a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United States and its European allies may impose sanctions if Russia and the Syrian government break the ceasefire in Idlib, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Our goal is to inventory with our European and NATO colleagues what are the military, diplomatic, economic sanctions steps we can take to encourage Russia and Syria not to do what we think they want to do, which is the break ceasefire, but rather to think twice," Jeffrey said. "If they ignore our warnings and move forward, we will then react as rapidly as possible in consultation with our European and NATO allies."

Your Thoughts and Comments

