UrduPoint.com

US To Restrict Visas To Guatemala, Honduras Officials For Undermining Democracy - Blinken

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:20 AM

US to Restrict Visas to Guatemala, Honduras Officials for Undermining Democracy - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The United States will restrict visas for officials from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvadore for "undermining democracy," US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"To advance this fight against corruption, today I am announcing a new visa restriction policy...

on the issuance of visas to current or former Guatemalan, Honduran, or Salvadoran government officials and other individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy or the rule of law," Blinken said.

All three Central American countries are among the five states whose citizens most often try to illegally cross the US border.

Related Topics

Corruption Democracy Guatemala United States Honduras Turkish Lira Visa Border From Government

Recent Stories

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadersh ..

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ shapes future of ..

9 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

10 hours ago
 Govt decides to use technology to settle down elec ..

Govt decides to use technology to settle down electoral issues : Shibli Faraz

9 hours ago
 Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PN ..

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PNCA

9 hours ago
 People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led ..

People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led AJK government:

9 hours ago
 Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise As ..

Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise Assassination May Still Be at La ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.