US to Restrict Visas to Guatemala, Honduras Officials for Undermining Democracy - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The United States will restrict visas for officials from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvadore for "undermining democracy," US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"To advance this fight against corruption, today I am announcing a new visa restriction policy...

on the issuance of visas to current or former Guatemalan, Honduran, or Salvadoran government officials and other individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy or the rule of law," Blinken said.

All three Central American countries are among the five states whose citizens most often try to illegally cross the US border.