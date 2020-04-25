US to Resume Accepting Paycheck Protection Applications on Monday - Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The Small business Administration (SBA) will begin accepting new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on April 27, allowing businesses access to the popular coronavirus (COVID-19) relief program to keep paying workers even when forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a joint release on Friday.

"The Small Business Administration will resume accepting PPP loan applications on Monday, April 27 at 10:30am EDT from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower.

This will ensure that SBA has properly coded the system to account for changes made by the legislation," the release said.

Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump signed into law legislation approved by Congress this week that includes a $310 billion replenishment for the PPP, which ran out of money last week.

Before then, the PPP disbursements supported more than 1.6 million small businesses and protected over 30 million jobs for workers, the release said.

With the additional funds appropriated by Congress, tens of millions of additional workers will benefit from the replenishment, the release added.