US to Resume Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan by Year-End - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The United States intends to resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan by the end of this year, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a State Department official.

A specific date to resume the flights is still unclear, with the State Department working on travel documentation for US citizens and Afghan visa applicants who wish to enter the United States, the official noted.

Getting permissions to fly over third countries, as well as agreements with the Taliban (designated terrorist in Russia) and foreign authorities are also needed, they added.