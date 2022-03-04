UrduPoint.com

US To Resume Limited Immigrant Visa Processing In Cuba - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The US embassy in Havana, Cuba, intends to resume some of its immigrant visa services as part of the diplomatic mission expansion in the country, US Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said in a press briefing.

"The embassy in Havana look forward to initiating a limited resumption of some Immigrant Visa Services as a part of the broader expansion of the embassy to facilitate diplomatic and civil society engagement and also to expand the provision of consular services," Porter said on Thursday.

US State Department will explore options to augment staffing at the US embassy in Havana in order to facilitate consular services and at the same time maintain an appropriate security posture, Porter also said.

Meanwhile, Georgetown, Guyana, will remain the Primary location for Cuban immigrant visa applications, Porter added.

Former US President Barack Obama took steps to normalize bilateral relations with Cuba and reestablished full diplomatic relations in 2015. However, the Trump administration in 2017 reversed the policy following the emergence of the mysterious Havana syndrome among US diplomats and withdrew most of its diplomatic personnel.

