US to Resume Processing MPP Asylum-Seekers on February 19 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The United States will start processing laterasylum-seekers staying in Mexico under the Migration Protection Protocols program, the White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Tuesday.

"Starting February 19, the United States will begin to process eligible individuals in the Migration Protection Protocols (MPP) program to pursue their asylum cases in the US, working closely with the Government of Mexico, as well as international and non-governmental organizations," the Sullivan said in a joint statement with Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall.

The Department of Homeland Security defines the MPP is a government action that sends foreign individuals entering the US illegally to Mexico and keeps them there for the duration of their immigration proceedings.

Approximately 25,000 individuals in MPP continue to have active cases, according to press reports.

"Individuals should not take any action at this time and should remain where they are to await further instructions. We will soon announce a virtual registration process that will be accessible from any location," Sullivan said.

Sullivan cautioned people seeking to immigrate to the United States that the country's borders are not open, and the administration is at initial stages of its work "to reopen access to an orderly asylum process."