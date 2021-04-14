UrduPoint.com
US To Retain Enough Capabilities After Afghan Exit To Disrupt Al-Qaeda - Official

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:49 AM

The United States will retain enough military and intelligence capabilities in and around Afghanistan to deter the resurgence of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) after American troops leave the country, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States will retain enough military and intelligence capabilities in and around Afghanistan to deter the resurgence of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) after American troops leave the country, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday.

"We believe that we retain enough military and intelligence capabilities to disrupt the broader capacity of Al-Qaeda to successfully reconstitute a sustained homeland threat to the United States," the senior official told reporters.

The official emphasized that the United States would counter any al-Qaeda resurgence directly and by exerting pressure upon the Taliban to honor its pledge not to allow Afghanistan to again be used as a base for attacks against the US. The US intelligence community believes al-Qaeda does not possess the "external plotting capability" at present to threaten the American homeland, the senior Biden administration official said.

