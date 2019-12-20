UrduPoint.com
US To Retain Presence In Afghanistan Until 'Mission Is Complete' - Esper

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:01 PM

US to Retain Presence in Afghanistan Until 'Mission is Complete' - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The United States will maintain its military presence in Afghanistan until it completes its mission there, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a press briefing on Friday.

"We have a mission in Afghanistan, so until... that mission is complete, we will retain our presence to do that," Esper told reporters.

On Sunday, media reported citing US officials that the Trump administration plans to announce a withdrawal of 4,000 servicemen from Afghanistan in the wake of the resumption of the talks between the United States and the Taliban. Reports also said that about 9,000 US troops would remain in Afghanistan.

The United States and the Taliban had for nearly a year been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists.

The talks excluded the Afghan government over the Taliban's unwillingness to talk to Kabul.

In September, US President Donald Trump announced the US-Taliban talks were "dead" after the Taliban had claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack in Kabul that killed a US serviceman.

