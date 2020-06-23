US to Return Remains of 147 South Koreans Killed in Korean War - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The United States will later in the day start returning the remains of 147 South Korean servicemen missing from the Korean War after the soldiers were identified through DNA tests, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In the largest repatriation of South Korean soldiers' remains from the Korean War, 147 such remains will be returned to South Korea following an honor ceremony today at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii," the statement said.

The repatriation will include the remains of 77 South Korean servicemen that were returned in 55 boxes by North Korea in July 2018, while the others were repatriated in the early 1990s, the statement said.

"MAKRI and DPAA scientists have conducted joint forensic reviews and validated 147 remains as being of South Korean origin," Defense Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency public affairs official Lee Tucker said in the statement.

Tucker noted that the remains are being brought back to South Korea after 67 years, and explained that the fallen soldiers fought alongside the US military.

"The Pearl Harbor-Hickam ceremony will be followed by a June 25 repatriation ceremony in South Korea's capital of Seoul, hosted by President Moon Jae-in. June 25 coincides with the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War," he said. "Seven South Korean family members have been identified as having DNA matches to seven of the 147 remains, and they will be present at the ceremony in Seoul."

As part of the repatriation, Seoul will also turn over to the United Nations Command six sets of US remains, recovered by the South Korean teams, he said.

"The seven South Korean soldiers who have been identified and the six US service members will be at the forefront of the ceremony in Seoul," he said. "The United Nations Command will conduct a dignified transfer of remains aboard a US aircraft at Osan Air Base on June 26 or 27 for transport to Hawaii."

The devastating Korean War lasted from 1950 to 1953, amid the Cold War. In 1950, an international command was authorized by the UN Security Council to be formed and deployed in the Korean peninsula with soldiers from 21 countries.