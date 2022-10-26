US to Return Remains of American Mercenary Killed in Ukraine to His Family - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The United States expresses condolences to the family of the US mercenary who died while taking part in the conflict in Ukraine and his remains will soon be transferred to his relatives, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"The United States expresses our condolences to the family of the US citizen killed in the fighting in Ukraine, whose remains have now been identified and released to Ukraine's custody. They will soon be returned to the family. The United States is appreciative of Ukraine for including recovery of this individual's remains in its negotiations with Russia," the State Department said in a press release.

The State Department did not identify the killed individual out of respect to his family, the release said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Andriy Yermak, who heads the Ukraine president's office, identified the killed US citizen as Joshua Alan Jones, who was a US Army veteran.

