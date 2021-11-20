(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The United States will return in "good faith" to the nuclear talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, but Iran's recent actions are not encouraging, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

Next week, Iran is set to return to Vienna talks on mutual compliance with the JCPOA.

"We and our partners will return to those talks in good faith. But Iran's actions in recent months have not been encouraging especially because of the expansion of the nuclear program," Austin said at the IISS Manama Dialogue 2021.�