US to Reverse COVID-19 Guidance, Recommend Masks for Vaccinated People - Reports

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will advise coronavirus vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors, reversing earlier guidance that face masks are no longer needed, the New York Times reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will advise coronavirus vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors, reversing earlier guidance that face masks are no longer needed, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The updated guidance would apply to areas of the US experiencing a surge of infections, including so called breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals, due to the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, the report said.

The new recommendations expected later on Tuesday would mark a sharp turnabout from the CDC's position since May that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most indoor spaces, the report added.

The report followed a meeting by US health officials Sunday night to review new evidence that may have prompted the reversal.

The CDC's initial guidance in May said people vaccinated against the coronavirus could go mask-free indoors, but recommended that unvaccinated people wear masks.

