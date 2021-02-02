UrduPoint.com
US To Review Aid, Sanctions Posture Toward Myanmar After Military Coup - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:02 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The United States will review its foreign aid contributions to Myanmar and its sanctions regime against the country's military leaders involved in the overthrow of the government on Monday, a senior State Department official said.

The US government on Tuesday assessed the events in Myanmar as having constituted a military coup d'etat.

"This assessment triggers certain restrictions in foreign assistance to the government of [Myanmar]... and in addition we will undertake a broader review of our assistance program to ensure they align with recent events," the State Department official told reporters. "We're going to start the review immediately."

The official also said that the United States will similarly conduct a review of its sanctions posture with respect to Myanmar's military leaders.

