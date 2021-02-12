The United States will lift its designation of Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organization next Tuesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The United States will lift its designation of Yemen 's Houthis as a terrorist organization next Tuesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday.

"Effective February 16, I am revoking the designations of Ansarallah, sometimes referred to as the Houthis, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under the Immigration and Nationality Act and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended," Blinken said in a statement.