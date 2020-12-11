UrduPoint.com
US To Roll Out Turkey Sanctions Over Purchase Of Russian S-400 On Friday - Reports

Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:52 PM

US to Roll Out Turkey Sanctions Over Purchase of Russian S-400 on Friday - Reports

The United States is planning to announce sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing "a person familiar with the matter."

The United States is planning to announce sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing "a person familiar with the matter."

The sanctions will reportedly be imposed under a 2017 law that forbids buying weapons from an blacklisted supplier.

