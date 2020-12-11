US To Roll Out Turkey Sanctions Over Purchase Of Russian S-400 On Friday - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:52 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The United States is planning to announce sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing "a person familiar with the matter."
The sanctions will reportedly be imposed under a 2017 law that forbids buying weapons from an blacklisted supplier.