US to Roll Out Turkey Sanctions Over Purchase of Russian S-400 on Friday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The United States is planning to announce sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing "a person familiar with the matter."

The sanctions will reportedly be imposed under a 2017 law that forbids buying weapons from an blacklisted supplier.