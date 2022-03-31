UrduPoint.com

US To Run Out Of Monoclonal Antibody Supply By Late May Without Extra Funding - Biden

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 12:28 AM

The United States may face a lack of monoclonal antibody supplies, essential for COVID-19 treatment, by the end of May unless Congress approves additional funding, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday

"Without more funding, we will start to run out of them (supplies) by the end of May. We also had to scale back our plans to purchase more preventive therapies for Americans who are immunocompromised," Biden told reporters at the White House.

The president called on Congress to approve the extra funding, adding that this is not a partisan issue.

