US To Sanction 76 Saudi Nationals Over Khashoggi Murder - Bloomberg

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

US to Sanction 76 Saudi Nationals Over Khashoggi Murder - Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The United States has drawn up a list of 76 Saudi Arabian nationals who it could sanction under a new policy named after slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing State Department documents.

The State Department identified the possible sanctions targets as part of its new "Khashoggi policy," which it described in documents circulated to US lawmakers and obtained by the outlet. Under the policy, the United States will seek to impose restrictions on individuals "directly engaged in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities" at the behest of foreign governments.

More Stories From World

